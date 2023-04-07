24/7 Gas Supply To Masses Not Possible, Says Pakistan Minister

Pakistan's Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has shared his concerns over the 24x7 gas supply to the masses, local media reported. Pakistan cannot give a 24x7 gas supply to the masses, said Musadik Malik, reported The News International. Further, the Pak minister added: "We cannot provide gas 24 hours as our reserves have dropped." The country has been highly dependent on natural gas for energy and with the rising demand and insufficient supply, load-shedding in Pakistan has become frequent. The condition has worsened during the festive season, Ramazan, as the people of Pakistan need gas for cooking and other reason, especially during sehri and iftar timings. For now, the Pakistan government has been working to end the load shed during the sehri and iftar, said the minister while talking to one of the Pakistani journalists.

No gas for Pakistan masses in this festive season

The concerns regarding the gas load-shedding in Karachi have grabbed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's attention recently. He has ordered the officials to make sure an uninterrupted supply of the commodity. Further, he has emphasised that "the process of supply of gas should be supervised and no negligence should be tolerated", reported The News International. According to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), due to the huge gap between the gas supply and demand, it decided to suspend the supplies to captive power plants and industries last week. The decision by SSGC comes after considering the low supply of gas. Further, they stated that has been a reduction in supply pipelines as the volume of gas in pipelines had decreased.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged for immediate government action over the shortage of gas supply to Karachi industries. "It's highly unfair to have such an attitude towards Karachi's business community which, despite facing so many odds and challenges, contributes around 54 per cent in terms of exports and more than 68 per cent in terms of revenue," said Muhammad Tariq Yousuf, KCCI president. Further, Pak Minister Malik added: "The gas bill of the rich and poor has been separated; rich people will have to pay more now."

