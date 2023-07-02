4 Security Personnel Killed In Balochistan’s Sherani Checkpost In Pakistan

At least four security personnel and a terrorist were killed in an exchange of fire between them in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Sunday.

The attack took place in Dhana Sar area in the province.

Sherani Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bilal Shabbir confirmed the fatalities, adding that the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists continued for almost two hours.

Three police officials and security personnel were killed in the attack in the Sherani sub-district, Shabbir said, adding that a terrorist was also killed.

DC Shabbir added: “The companions of the injured terrorists succeeded in taking them away. The body of the dead terrorist has been handed over to the CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department).

“The terrorists were well armed and they attacked the checkposts after which the police and security responded and the firing lasted for some two hours,” he said.

“One security personnel was also injured but is out of danger,” Shabbir said.

He further said that the bodies of those killed have been taken to Zhob District Headquarters Hospital.

Stating that law enforcement agencies have cordoned off Dhana Sar and the surrounding areas, the DC added that the CTD has collected evidence from the incident’s site and has initiated its probe.

Meanwhile, Sherani District Health Officer Dr Daulat Khan has said that a state of emergency has been put in place at the Zhob Civil Hospital and that all hospital staff had been called to duty despite the weekend.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the “rocket attack and firing” on the checkposts and expressed his grief on the killing of the four security personnel.

He also lauded the police’s and the FC’s efforts in killing one terrorist. “The terrorists cannot demoralise the security forces by their cowardly actions,” he said in a statement.

“The sacrifices of the security forces are a beacon for the nation. The security forces are ensuring the security of the country and the nation with their firm determination and courage,” Bizenjo added.

However, no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

A day ago, a police constable was injured in a hand grenade attack at the “smart” police station of Karachi.

On June 24, a police official was killed and two more were injured in a suicide attack on a police van in Balochistan’s Turbat.