40 Million Children In Pakistan Didn't Receive Polio Vaccine Due To COVID Outbreak: UNICEF

As many as 40 million children in Pakistan have not been administered the polio vaccination between April and June due to the coronavirus pandemic after the drives were suspended owing to the global health crisis, The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) revealed in a new report published on Thursday, according to ANI reports. "These are generally areas where public services are weak and communities suffer multiple deprivations,” the agency stated.

Furthermore, the agency citing a Saudi Gazette report said that as many as 83 cases of wild poliovirus were reported in Pakistan in 2020 that had declined from the previously reported 147 cases in 2019. This figure, however, spiked from 22 in 2019 to 121 when the pandemic hit the country last year. The increase can also be attributed to the hesitancy by the Pakistani families to vaccinate their children against polio. Wild polio is one of the three strains of the deadly virus also detected across 16 African countries, including Ghana. The disease has paralyzed more than 170 children in 2020. Between July 2019 and August 2020, a total of 31 children have been paralyzed in Ghana due to polio, UNICEF informed in a report, separately.

UNICEF conducted 14 polio drives in 2020

Last year, UNICEF reportedly set up close to 80 health camps across Pakistan’s 40 super-high-risk union councils and conducted at least 14 polio vaccination drives under the National Emergency Operations Centre. As many as 97.8 per cent of the 39 million children were administered the polio vaccination. Pakistan procured 302 million doses of polio vaccine which ensured 100 per cent availability for all the campaigns. But the country instead "indefinitely" suspended the campaign, which it said was done as a preventive measure to protect the staff from contracting the virus. Drives were reportedly suspended by Pakistan’s National Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

Pakistan is one of the few countries where polio is still an endemic including Afghanistan. Regional Director of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) George Laryea-Adjei told the Saudi newspaper that there were still hundreds of thousands of ‘invisible’ children in Pakistan that were susceptible to the polio disease and had to be vaccinated. According to UNICEF, outbreaks of polio are more likely to occur among communities with poor sanitary and hygiene environments.