5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad As Tremors Felt In Many Cities Of Pakistan

Reports of an earthquake hitting Pakistan's capital Islamabad with a magnitude of 5.6 surfaced on Thursday evening.

Tremors were felt in several regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Lahore and Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan-based Aaj News reported. Tremors were also felt in Charsadda, Peshawar, Batgaram, Swabi, Swat, and other cities of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindukash region with a depth of 190 kilometres.

"An earthquake is originated on 19-01-2023 at 16:30 PST Mag: 5.6 Depth: 190km Lat: 35.89 N Long: 71.39 E Epicentre: 37 km west of Chitral," tweeted Pakistan's Meteorological Department.