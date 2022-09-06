In a gunfight with militants in North Waziristan, five Pakistani soldiers lost their lives on Monday. According to the Inter-Services Publication Relations (ISPR), they were slain in North Waziristan's Boyya region. A brief statement sent by the military's media arm noted, “During the conduct of the Intelligence Based Operation (IBO), intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists,” Geo News reported. ISPR further added that the location is currently being sanitised in order to get rid of any further terrorists that may have been hiding there.

According to the military's media wing, “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location; resultantly, four terrorists were killed”. It added that guns and ammo were also retrieved from the terrorists who were slain.

In addition to this, ISPR asserted that the terrorists who were killed, were actively engaged in terrorist attacks against security personnel and the murder of unarmed civilians, Geo News reported.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there have been an increasing number of attacks against police. The staff accountable for security lapses has been removed by Pakistani authorities, who have also tightened security at all checkpoints, ANI reported.

Security personnel killed in Pakistan

On August 15, security forces killed a terrorist in the Mir Ali neighbourhood of the North Waziristan district during an intelligence-based operation. According to a statement from ISPR, a terrorist was killed during the operation in the Mir Ali region after a fierce firefight between security personnel and militants.

Apart from this, in the month of April, a terror attack that took place in the North Waziristan area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa claimed the lives of seven Pakistani army personnel, according to Inter-Services Public Relations. Seven Pakistani army personnel were killed when militants attacked a military convoy on April 15 along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the general region of Isham, North Waziristan province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. ISPR reported that the Pakistani military also reacted quickly to the unexpected terror strike and killed four terrorists.

According to Pakistan Vernacular Media, 105 army personnel lost their lives in similar terrorist strikes during the first three months of this year, with 97 of them being soldiers and army commanders.

(Image: AP)