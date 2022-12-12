6 Dead, 17 Injured After Afghan Border Forces Open Fire In Pakistan's Balochistan: Report

Six people died and 17 were injured after Afghan border forces opened fire at a public area in Pakistan's Balochistan recently, ANI reported citing a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military. The Afghan forces attacked using artillery and mortar and the Pakistan military took "necessary measures," ISPR reported, adding that authorities in Afghanistan have been apprised of the severity of the situation at the border and demanded strict action to avoid such incidents in future.

"Pakistan's troops at the border gave a befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled-for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area," ISPR said.

Afghan-Pak border crisis

The cross-border attack in Balochistan began with a mortal shell being fired followed by heavy firing, Balochistan's Chaman District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ali Kasi said. He added that most of the injured were moved to a district hospital nearby while four, who were critical, were taken to Quetta. A high-alert was sounded in Quetta Civil Hospital following the attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed concern over the attack and said, "I hope the federal government will ensure an immediate and effective solution to this problem at the diplomatic level."

The Chief Minister has also requested the Chaman district administration to offer full support to the people.

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border troubles have been simmering for a while. Last month, the Pak-Afghan border, also called 'Friendship Gate' was shut for an indefinite period after an armed man opened fire from Afghanistan's side killing a Pakistan soldier, Dawn reported. Trade between the nations has been suspended, including Afghan transit ops.

The border reopened on November 22 following a meeting between officials of Pakistan and the Taliban. Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban government have been holding numerous meetings to resolve cross-border issues, Pakistan's Foreign Office.