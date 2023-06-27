6 Killed People Including 2 Children Killed After A Van Falls Into A Deep Ravine In Pakistan's Northwest

At least six people, including two children, were killed and four others injured when a speeding passenger van fell into a deep ravine in a mountainous district in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, a rescue official said.

The passenger van was on its way to Kolai Palas in the Lower Kohistan district from the Bisham area when it lost control while negotiating a sharp turn in the mountainous terrain.

At least six people, including a woman, and two children, were killed and four others injured in the accident, a rescue official said.

The injured were immediately shifted to a hospital in Patan for necessary medical aid. The police have launched an investigation into the accident, reported ARY news.

According to the initial police report, the accident occurred due to overspeeding.

The caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Muhammad Azam Khan, took notice of the accident and ordered concerned authorities to ensure medical facilities for the injured.

The KPK governor Haji Ghulam Ali also expressed his grief over the incident and directed authorities to provide a detailed report on the incident, the report said.

Road accidents happen frequently in Pakistan, especially in areas where roads and highways need repairs and no proper safety measures are followed while awarding licenses and permits to commercial vehicles.