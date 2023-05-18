The Pakistan-American Political Action Committee (PAKPAC) revealed on Thursday that a bipartisan letter has been composed by more than 65 members of the US Congress addressed to US Secretary Antony Blinken. The letter aims to express apprehension regarding the condition of democracy and human rights in Pakistan during recent months.

Although the letter does not directly refer to Islamabad's actions against Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), it urges the Washington administration to utilise "diplomatic tools" to encourage Pakistani authorities in upholding democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law.

Since the parliamentary vote of no-confidence that led to the downfall of Imran Khan's administration in April last year, Pakistan's coalition government has intermittently detained PTI leaders. The former prime minister has attributed his removal from power to an alleged international conspiracy orchestrated by officials of the Biden administration in Washington. However, the United States has consistently refuted these claims.

“Over the past several months, we have become increasingly concerned by the blanket bans on demonstrations and deaths of several prominent critics of the government,” said the letter. “We ask for your help pressuring the Government of Pakistan to ensure protesters can assert their demands in a peaceful and non-violent way, free from harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary detention,” it further added.

“As both Democrats and Republicans who care about the bilateral relationship [with Pakistan], we are concerned that violence and increased political tension could spiral into a deteriorating security situation in Pakistan,” it added.

Democracy in Pakistan is in US national interest: Letter

The members of Congress appealed to Secretary Blinken, urging him to utilise a range of diplomatic measures, such as making phone calls, arranging visits, and issuing public statements, in order to address the ongoing situation in Pakistan.

“Supporting democracy in Pakistan is in the national interest of the United States,” they maintained.

The PAKPAC expressed appreciation for the Congress members who signed the letters, highlighting the recent arrest of Khan on corruption charges as a factor that has caused turmoil in the nation and led to large-scale protests with millions taking to the streets.

“The alarming turn of events has sparked immense concern among the Pakistani-American community,” it said in a statement, “and amplified the urgency for immediate action to protect democratic institutions, independent judiciary, freedom of press and human rights in Pakistan.”

It added the letter to Secretary Blinken highlighted the need for the US “to push Pakistan to curb democratic backsliding while also advocating for robust measures to protect human rights, freedom of speech, press freedom, and the rule of law.”