8 Terrorists Killed, 5 Held In Northwest Pakistan During Intelligence-based Operations

Eight terrorists were killed and five arrested in two separate intelligence-based operations in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Friday.

The first operation was conducted in the Jani Khel general area of Bannu District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in a statement.

In an intense shootout between the security personnel and terrorists, six militants were killed while five were apprehended.

According to the ISPR, those killed in the operation were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, including the facilitation of last month's motorcycle-borne suicide attack on a military convoy in Jani Khel, in which nine security forces personnel were killed.

In another operation in the Datta Khel general area of the North Waziristan tribal district, two militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from those killed. A sanitisation operation was launched in the surrounding areas to neutralise any other terrorists in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the military's media wing added.