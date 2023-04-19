Pakistani Elephant Noor Jehan's Ailing Health Sparks Concerns; 9-member Committee Formed

After the reports of the famous Pakistani elephant Noor Jehan being critically ill emerged, the Pakistani administration formed a 9-member committee for taking care of the ailing elephant. According to the Pakistani news outlet Tribune. PK, the Karachi administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman formed the committee on Monday for taking care of the elephant resting in a Karachi zoo. As per the news outlet, the committee comprises Dr Amir Khalil, Director of Reveal and Response from Four Paws International Dr Marina Ivanova, Senior Veterinarian Leibniz Institute for Zoo along with other specialists. The committee will provide suggestions and recommendations to ensure the well-being of the elephant. Concerns are pouring in from several celebrities from across the country as well.

In a statement, Rahman from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) stated that the cooperation appreciates the efforts of these experts. According to Geo TV, the committee of experts are in contact with the expert of Four Paws via video link. The Four Paws team is headed by Dr Amir Khalil, the group operated on Noor Jehan at the invitation of the KMC last week. On Saturday, it was reported that the critically ill elephant has made a slight recovery when she started eating food on her own. “Today, she has shown signs that have raised our hopes. She used her trunk for the first time in three days and chose to have sugar cane, carrots and melons, while throwing away apples and spinach offered to her,” Dr Shalla Hayat, part of the Four Paws’ team asserted earlier this week.

Celebrities pour in sympathies

The poor animal’s plight has attracted attention from Pakistani celebs as well. “I regret to say this, but I think Noor Jehan can only find peace when she dies," singer Natasha Baig stated in an Instagram Story. “Pakistan is truly incapable of showing mercy to animals she added”. However, Baig has also appreciated the efforts taken by the Pakistani NGOs to help the animal. “God bless the whole team who are working day and night for the betterment of Noor Jehan,” Baig added. “This is heartbreaking. Is there any way we can help?" actress Ayesha Omar asked in her story as per the report by Daily Pakistan. Both Noor Jehan along with other elephants were caught and separated from their mother at a very young age in Tanzania in 2010.