' A Large Number Of Pakistanis Want To Leave The Country Willingly', Says Pak Economist

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, political instability, rising inflation and surge in terror attacks, a large number of Pakistanis want to leave the country willingly, reported Voice of America news. The statement comes from the Pakistani economist, Atif Mian who lost his government job five years ago because of his faith. Atif Mian belongs to Ahmadi community, which has been frequently prosecuted in Pakistan.

While highlighting the deteriorating economic condition of Pakistan, the expert said that Pakistan has been a place where investors and businessmen are not ready to go at the moment, reported VOA news. According to Atif, if you look at Google Trends Pakistan, the word "visa" is included in the most searched words. Looking at the trends, the economist said, "Such a large number of searches are not seen in India or Bangladesh, which suggests that a large number of Pakistanis are willing to leave the country." Further, he added that if one looks at the politicians, bureaucrats or the military establishment, their decisions on political, security and economic aspects have brought the country to its lowest point. Today, the government has lost its credibility among the people.

Economic crisis and food inflation in Pakistan

The expert also shared recent data showing that Pakistan's economy has been off track. Taking to the social media platform, he wrote, "A dive into recent data suggests that Pakistan's economy is going off the rails. First, exports ... there was a global surge in exports post-covid, but around 2nd quarter of 2022, Pak exports drop off relative to India and Bang - the gap is now over 20%."

A dive into recent data suggests that Pakistan's economy is going off the rails



First, exports ... there was a global surge in exports post-covid, but around 2nd quarter 2022, Pak exports drop off relative to India and Bang - the gap is now over 20%

1/ pic.twitter.com/WWqjJTiO9m — Atif Mian (@AtifRMian) April 5, 2023

Pakistan's economy is in a tailspin, going from crisis to catastrophe, said Atif while sharing the trends of exports in Pakistan on the social media platform. He said that the system is becoming "unhinged" and one can see that there is an increase in "stagflationary forces: growth is rapidly falling, and prices are rapidly rising". The Pakistan-American economist shared the solution to the problems of Pakistan's economic development, however, Atif said that the development would not be possible without investment and the government does not have funding to invest in infrastructure for development, reported VOA. He further asked in a country where women have not been "in positions of authority despite their educational qualifications, where there is social and religious intolerance, how can a society move forward."