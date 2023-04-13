'A Year Of PDM...a Complete Disaster': Pak Political Experts Call Sharif Govt 'abysmal'

Political analysts believe that the decision to remove the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during the penultimate year of its five-year term was not a wise choice, reported Karachi-based Express Tribune. The experts stated that the initial year of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coalition government's tenure was a total failure.

The news report stated that a number of political experts characterised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coalition government's performance as "abysmal", as it failed to fulfill its pre-election promises. In April of the previous year, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which included the PML-N, ousted the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government by passing a no-confidence motion.

Last year in April, Shehbaz Sharif was inaugurated as the prime minister of Pakistan. In the meantime, former Prime Minister Imran Khan launched an aggressive campaign against the government. Despite the political, economic, and judicial impasses, experts suggest that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government has managed to withstand Imran Khan's attacks and prevent Pakistan from defaulting on its debt payments, which is considered a significant accomplishment.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coalition government had taken office with the pledge of addressing economic instability and curbing inflation. However, the government led by Shehbaz Sharif failed to deliver on its promises due to various political, economic, and legal difficulties.

Political expert Zaigham Khan said, “In my opinion, a year of PDM in office has been a complete disaster.” Khan further said, “Not only the ruling coalition failed at the economic front, but things also slipped out of their hands politically, as they have become “very unpopular” at the end of their first year,” according to The Express Tribune report.

PDM's popularity steadily declining: Experts

Last year, the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), strongly criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coalition government, especially regarding the issue of inflation. However, as per recent reports, inflation soared to 35.4% in March under the PDM government. Zaigham Khan also pointed out that Pakistan was facing a significant economic crisis when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coalition government came into power, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program's 7th and 8th reviews were at a standstill.

Zaigham Khan added that the PDM government managed to get the IMF program back on track in the initial few months, but this move came at a political cost for the opposition alliance, particularly for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which was evident from various by-elections.

Zaigham said, “That’s where they went wrong as they brought Ishaq Dar back and made him the finance minister,” according to The Express Tribune report. He said that the IMF programme soon derailed and Pakistan’s financial situation deteriorated. In addition to economic turmoil, the Pakistan government became “very unpopular” as they could not manage the situation politically.

Zaigham Khan also observed that Pakistan's situation has worsened, and the bureaucracy's inefficiency has hampered governance and service delivery.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, the president of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) said: "The decision to remove Imran Khan through a vote of no confidence just 16 months before the expiry of his term was an unwise one."

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob remarked that the increase in Imran Khan's popularity following his removal from power was expected, as it had been observed in the past with other leaders who were prematurely and artificially removed, such as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif. The expert also emphasised that Pakistan has managed to avoid defaulting on its debt so far.

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob said: “The government has also withstood an aggressive onslaught of Imran Khan and his very effective communication strategy.” He also stated that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government's communication had been "extremely weak and ineffective." The expert expressed concern that it seems like Pakistan may face more difficult times in the future, and the worst may not be over yet.