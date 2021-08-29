Actual Figure Of COVID-19 Cases In Pakistan Is Much Higher, Claims UK Government

The United Kingdom (UK) government, on Sunday, has claimed that the "real data" concerning the COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is "much higher" than what the Imran Khan-led government has been projecting in the health ministry data. According to a report by Geo News, it has managed to access some "secret documents" from the UK government which states the country's current COVID-19 testing and sequencing rates. According to the documents, Pakistan's current testing and sequencing rates are relatively low (1.8 per 1,000 over the last seven days), which means it is impossible to know the full genomic makeup of their current wave in the country.

Pakistan Minister alleged the UK to play "discriminatory politics" against Islamabad

"The national testing rate varies considerably across regions. For example, in Punjab -- Pakistan's most densely populated region -- with the highest number of active cases, testing is below Pakistan's average rate and is the second-lowest in the country," Britain's Health Minister Lord James Nicolas Bethell informed UK's Member of Parliament Yasmin Qureshi. Based on the Bethell assessment, the UK government has decided to keep Pakistan in the travel ban 'Red List'. Meanwhile, a Pakistan Minister accused the Boris Johnson-led government of playing 'discriminatory politics' against Islamabad. This comes after the UK decided to move India to the 'amber list' while keeping a ban on flights from Pakistan.

UK says decision was taken after a thorough assessment

Reacting to these allegations, the UK Department of Health and Social Care said that its decision was made based on an evaluation of the jeopardy to public well-being. According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has reported 3909 fresh cases of the deadly virus in the last 24 hours while 69 people died due to the lethal virus. The death recorded in the last 24 hours claimed a decline of 51 deaths as compared to the data released on August 28. Accumulating the current death figures, the nationwide death toll from the virus rose to 25,604.

The daily COVID-19 fatalities in Pakistan exceeded 100 for the second time in August on Saturday. The country's positivity rate now stands at 6.83 per cent. The country last reported more than 100 deaths on August 12, 2021, according to The News International. "Well done Pakistan!!! Landmark of 5 Crore COVID vaccine doses (50 Million doses) crossed!!! If not vaccinated yet, please get yourself vaccinated! In case you are due for 2nd dose, just walk into any vaccination centre after 28 days of 1st dose!!! Let's make Pakistan Safe!!," twitted the NCOC on August 27.

