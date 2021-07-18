Afghan Envoy's Daughter's Abduction Case To Be Solved In 72 Hours: Pakistan Minister

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on July 18 said that the kidnapping case of Afghan ambassador’s daughter is expected to be solved in 72 hours. While addressing a news conference, Rasheed said that the government has already registered an FIR against the kidnapping at 2am. He added that the authorities will investigate as to how the envoy’s daughter reached Daman-e-Koh from Rawalpindi and hopefully by today evening, there will be a clearer picture.

The Pakistani interior minister further delved into details of the case and said that the Afghan ambassador’s daughter had left her home on foot and arrived at a market. "From the market, she took a taxi to Khadda Market for shopping," he disclosed. "We were able to know about this with the help of the Safe City Cameras," the minister added. Further, Rasheed said that from Khadda Market, the ambassador's daughter took another taxi to Rawalpindi.

"We also have a footage of her getting out of a taxi at a Rawalpindi shopping mall," Rasheed said, further adding that she then took a third taxi to arrive at Daman-e-Koh. "The only gap [in the investigation] that we are facing is that how was she able to arrive at Daman-e-Koh from Rawalpindi," the minister said.

During the press briefing, Rasheed even informed that authorities have interviewed the driver of the third taxi that the ambassador's daughter used to commute. Meanwhile, Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan on July 17, in a series of tweets stated that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a 'thorough' probe into the matter. Khan has ordered Rasheed to utilise all resources to apprehend the persons involved in the kidnapping of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad.

Daughter of Afghan’s envoy to Pakistan abducted

On July 16, Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan Najib Alikhail's 26-year-old daughter Silsila Alikhail was kidnapped and released after 6 hours from the capital city of Islamabad. The official statement released by Afghanistan stated that the envoy's daughter, Silsila Alikhail, was allegedly severely tortured by kidnappers before she was released. The perpetrators remain unknown to local police and officials.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, in their press release, stated that Silsila Alikhail was currently in the hospital recuperating from physical assault and multiple injuries that were inflicted upon her. Purportedly, the complaint letter enumerated the Afghanistan Ambassador's daughter suffered injuries and grave physical hurt. The incident has escalated fear among Afghan families residing in Pakistan.

(Image: AP)

