Afghanistan Crisis: Over Thousands Of Afghans Stranded In Spin Boldak To Enter Pakistan

Ever since the hardline-Islamist group took control of Kabul, Afghan nationals in large numbers have been desperately trying to flee the nation. In a recent development, Afghans in large numbers were found stranded at Spin Boldak district as they failed to enter Pakistan. According to Pajhwok Afghan News, thousands of Afghan civilians had reached the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province to flee the war-ravaged country. However, for the past two weeks, they have been stranded, as the Pakistani border military force has tightened the security and closed the borders.

Afghanistan: Thousands of Afghan refugees stranded in Spin Boldak district

Afghan nationals, including women and children, mostly from the northern and eastern provinces of the country, have gathered near the Pakistan border after the Taliban took over. Currently, only those individuals are allowed who either has a Pakistani or a Kandahar ID card. According to a report published by Pajhwok Afghan News, an Afghan civilian named Abdul Wadud, who has been desperately trying to leave his homeland, said, Pakistani forces and Taliban militants are not allowing people to cross the border. He said Afghans gather in front of the gate every day in an attempt to enter Pakistan, but they are unable to enter. Wadud further said, like all other Afghan families, he is also running out of cash and is unable to buy any food for his children.

Ever since the Taliban hijacked the presidential palace in Kabul, the nation has been in massive chaos. Thousands of Afghans have already left their homeland before August 31 and thousands are still waiting for their turn. Many families who have gathered in the Spin Boldak district are forced to spend the nights in open fields, while many families spend their days and nights in hotel rooms, hoping to reach their homeland. Meanwhile, some families who have gathered near the Pakistan border alleged that they were forced to pay between 5,000 and 6,000 rupees to smugglers who promised to smuggle them to Pakistan.

Afghanistan's current situation

The closure of roads and ports leading to Pakistan has created more congestion on the Spin Boldak Chaman road. The tension at the border has worsened because the Pakistan Army is only allowing those Afghan individuals who carry relevant identity cards. Meanwhile, the Taliban are figuring out ways to form a stable government, and, so far, they have not announced the name of the head who will rule the country. The terror outfit is also desperately trying to shed their old brutal image. On the other hand, the tension in the Panjshir province continues. The Taliban have declared that the resisting province is now under their control. However, the resistance force immediately denied the claim.

(IMAGE: AP)

(With Inputs from ANI)