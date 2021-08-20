Afghanistan Leaders In Pakistan Oppose 'single Party Authoritarian' Taliban Government

Afghanistani political leaders visiting Pakistan have opposed “the single-party government” in their country, Samaa TV reported. The statement comes after the Taliban issued a statement to commemorate Afghanistan’s 102nd Independence Day. The statement included a declaration of the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

According to reports, the Afghan delegation comprising erstwhile Northern Alliance leaders and Speaker of Afghan Parliament Mir Rehman arrived in Pakistan earlier this week. In a press conference, the delegate said that they were invited to Pakistan a month ago. Their visit began on 15th August on the same day Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Mir Rehman said that Afghanistan should be governed by a constitution that is acceptable to everyone. He said that a “single-party authoritarian government would not be accepted”.

Separately, Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, held a meeting with former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and senior leader of ousted government Abdullah Abdullah to discuss “efforts for stability in Afghanistan”. As per reports, Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah also held discussions with the Taliban over future government plans in Afghanistan. Both the leaders met with the Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani network, Anas Haqqani, as part of efforts to form an inclusive government in the war-torn country.

Taliban take over Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the long-standing war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul and took over the presidential palace, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners to leave the country. There are talks on the Taliban's top leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar likely to become the next President of the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is the co-founder and political chief of the terrorist group headed by Haibatullah Akhundzada.

It is worth noting that a Taliban spokesman had said that the group was committed to the rights of women within the framework of Sharia law while vowing to ensure the security of foreign embassies, international organisations and aid agencies operating there. Taliban has asserted that the terror outfit does not intend to take revenge on anyone. Promising that the foreign embassies in Kabul will be given full security, he also claimed that women will enjoy all rights "within the framework of Islam".

