Afghanistan To Discuss Durand Line With Pakistan On February 28: Report

The Taliban-led Afghanistan government will hold bilateral discussions with Pakistan on the Torkham border to discuss issues on smooth trade flows and the movement of people and vehicles across the Durand Line. According to Pajwok Afghan News, the high-level meeting will include some high-level delegations like the Commerce Advisor of Pakistan, Razak Dawood, and the Minister of Commerce from the Islamic State of Afghanistan Nooruddin Azizi on Monday, February 28.

Special representative of Pakistani Government of Afganisthan Mohammad Sadiq and National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf will also be accompanying Pakistan's Commerce minister Razak Dawood. The information was shared at a meeting at the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC), Pajwok Afghan News reported, citing official documents.

Pakistan, Taliban clash along Durand line

The Pakistani Army and the Taliban engaged in clashes along the Durand Line in the Spin Boldak district of Kandhar. Due to the scuffle between the armies of both countries, three civilians lost their lives and 20 were severely injured.

The brawl between the forces started after the Pakistani force reportedly killed an Afghan child near the border which aggravated the Afghan Forces as they open fire on the Pakistani soldiers. Later, the Al-Badr corps of Afghanistan came near the border to prepare to respond to the Pakistani army in future.

Durand Line dispute

As tensions between Taliban and Pakistan rise over the Durand Line fencing, Pakistan has planned to take authority of the tribal regions near the Durand Line and finish its Durand barbed-wire barrier, as per Pakistani authorities quoted by Western media, Shamshad News reported. According to ANI, the Pakistan military has initiated an operation along the Durand Line bordering Afghanistan in response to fatal attacks on Pakistani forces.

Over the last two months, there have been skirmishes between Afghan and Pakistani soldiers along the Durand Line in provinces such as Nangarhar, Kandahar, Nimroz, Kunar, as well as Khost over the building of barbed wire fences, some of which were made by the Taliban government. However, the Taliban has refused to recognise the Durand Line as Afghanistan's and Pakistan's 'official' border.

Earlier in January, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had stated that the wire barrier spans roughly 2,600 kilometres, and only 21 kilometres of the fence remain. The minister had further asserted that the rest of the fence would be done by the Tabilan's requirements.