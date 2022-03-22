Afraid Of Losing No-confidence Vote, Pakistan PM Imran Khan Knocks Supreme Court Doors

Fearing the fall of his government, an insecure Imran Khan has taken the legal route, seeking action against defectors from his party who vote against him in the impending no-confidence motion.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking clarification on whether the dissident lawmakers would be disqualified for voting against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan during the no-trust motion

The desperate move comes in the wake of nearly two dozen MNAs of the ruling PTI threatening to vote in favour of the Opposition's no-trust motion scheduled this week.

PTI has also called a presidential reference for the interpretation of Article 63-A, under which anyone voting against the directive of the party leader on key issues like no-trust move or money bill will be disqualified. While the law does not determine the duration of disqualification, Imran Khan has threatened 'lifetime disqualification' for the rebelling lawmakers.

A two-judge bench, comprising Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar, took up the matter for hearing, along with another plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), which sought intervention to keep peace ahead of the no-trust vote.

The bench decided to constitute a larger five-member bench for hearing the two crucial petitions over the disqualification of dissident lawmakers and intervention of the top court in the peaceful conduct of the no-trust vote.

The next hearing is slated for March 24. While adjourning the hearing, the apex court announced that any political party eager to become a respondent to the petition may file an application.

Imran Khan to face a no-confidence motion on March 25

PM Imran Khan faces a looming no-confidence vote this week and is grappling to gain support. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.

To topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has to get at least 172 out of 342 votes, it already has a total of 162 seats.

