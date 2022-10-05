After Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz Seeks Relief In Contempt Cases Against PML-N Leaders

After former Pakistan Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan apologised for his controversial remarks against a female judge, resulting in the quashing of the case, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz took a dig at the recent development and demanded a similar move for the leaders of her party. Citing Khan's case, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader asserted the Islamabad High Court should also dismiss the cases against PML-N leaders. Notably, on October 3, the Islamabad High Court dismissed a contempt case against Khan after he agreed to apologise for his controversial remarks against a female judge at a rally in the national capital.

While speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Nawaz said it was the tendency of "devil" Imran Khan to utter controversial remarks and then apologise for the same. She said her party leaders including Talal Chaudhry, Daniyal Aziz, and Nehal Hashmi, have been facing similar charges and "they should be granted a similar move by the apex court". Raising questions about the court, she said the judiciary set a bad imprint on society and added anyone could act in the same way and then apologise.

"For years, he has been doing this. And when he does (something illegal) and sees that action will be taken against him, he apologises," Maryam said about Khan who recently escaped being charged for contempt of court. According to Nawaz, the PTI chief went to the chambers of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and apologised as he was aware that if he does not do it, then he can be disqualified. "Was Zeba asked whether she wants to forgive him or not? Do you (courts) know what kind of precedent are you setting? Now, anyone can abuse and threaten any woman in jalsas (events)," she said in the press conference.

What led to the controversy

It is worth mentioning here that a major controversy erupted last month after Khan made some controversial remarks against Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and other officials at a rally in Islamabad. Khan criticised the female judge after she had approved an extension in the physical remand of his close aide Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case. However, after facing a widespread backlash Khan had submitted an affidavit in the IHC, assuring the court he would never do anything in future that would hurt the dignity of any court and the judiciary, especially the lower judiciary, The Express Tribune reported.

