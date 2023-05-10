After Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Gen Secy Asad Umar Arrested

After Imran Khan's dramatic arrest on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf general secretary Asad Umar was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday. Umar was arrested by the anti-terrorist squad of the Islamabad police, Geo News reported. Reports say Umar was arrested from the main entrance of the High Court. The reason for his arrest is still unknown. The PTI general secretary had reportedly sought a meeting with Imran Khan through a petition prior to his arrest.

Imran Khan, 70, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and one of the country's biggest cricket stars, was arrested by Pakistani Ranger forces on May 9. Visuals showed Imran Khan being dragged into a van in the presence of his supporters. Khan was arrested after he travelled from Lahore to Islamabad to appear in court in connection with a corruption case. Islamabad police said Khan was arrested his connection with the Al Qadir Trust case, one of the 100 cases against the former Pakistan PM. The case relates to allegations of illegal land allotment to the Al-Qadir Trust, owned by Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Imran Khan's arrest followed massive protests across several parts of Pakistan. Hundreds of supporters are out on the streets. Buildings, vehicles have been torched to cinders on the streets. Meanwhile, reports emerged that Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, held an emergency meeting at 03:30 pm. With Khan and Umar held, the meeting is said to have been chaired by Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Imran Khan is said to have approached the Pakistan Supreme Court against his detention. Documents accessed by Republic show Khan has sought annulment of the decision of the Islamabad High Court declaring his arrest valid.