After Imran Khan's Exit, Pak National Assembly Set To Meet On April 11 To Elect New PM

The Pakistan National Assembly proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Sunday, with Imran Khan losing the midnight trust vote and being ousted from power. National Assembly will meet on Monday, April 11, at 2 p.m. to elect a new Prime Minister.

The crucial session was chaired by Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and he said that the nomination papers for the new prime minister may be submitted by 2 p.m on Sunday, and by 3 pm, the scrutiny would be done. He summoned the session on Monday at 11 a.m. and said the new prime minister would be elected then.

In a tweet, the National Assembly of Pakistan informed, “The Sitting of the National Assembly will meet again on Monday, the 11th April 2022 at 2:00 p.m. instead of 11:00 a.m,” it tweeted.

Earlier, Speaker Asad Qaiser nominated Sadiq to chair the session after the leader of Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced to step down citing his loyalty to Imran Khan. Later, the voting process was immediately started by Sadiq.

Khan removed as Pakistan PM

The joint Opposition - a rainbow of socialist, liberal, and radically religious parties, secured the support of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister, on what was a dramatic night in the Pakistan National Assembly, with multiple adjournments of the lower house.

In the history of Pakistan, Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister to lose a no-trust vote. Putting an end to a dramatic week, Imran Khan was successfully removed as PM. Opposition groups in Pakistan's Parliament had filed a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of economic mismanagement.

Imran Khan skipped the trust vote and his party lawmakers staged a walkout during the voting.

Shehbaz Sharif is widely expected to replace Imran Khan as the country’s prime minister as he has been consistently identified as the Opposition’s sole candidate for the post of prime minister. The combined opposition has already named PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif as a joint candidate because of his constant efforts to topple Imran Khan's government.

