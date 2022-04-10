After Imran Khan's Ouster, PTI Claims Ex-Pakistan PM's Aide Being Raided

Hours after the unceremonious ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) claimed that the ex-PM's aide was raided.

"Dr. Arslan Khalid, former Focal Person to PM on Digital Media has been raided and they have taken all phones from his family" the PTI informed in a tweet, calling it 'extremely disturbing news.'

Stating that Khalid had never abused anyone on social media not attacked any institutions, the PTI urged the country's Federal Investigation Agency to look into the matter.

Extremely Disturbing News:



Ex Focal person on PM @ImranKhanPTI on Digital, Dr. @arslankhalid_m's home has been raided & they have taken all phones from his family!



He has never abused anyone on social media & never attacked any institutions. @FIA_Agency please look into it — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 10, 2022

The tweet was posted in the wee hours of Sunday, shortly after Imran Khan was booted out as Pakistan's Prime Minister via a no-trust vote. Khan lost the trust vote in the National Assembly (NA) after 174 members recorded their votes and all were in favour of the no-confidence motion against him. The new Leader of the House, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, will be elected on April 11, according to Pakistani media.

Imran Khan was elected on August 18, 2018, and his term ended on April 10, 2022. He remained in office for 3 years 7 months 23 days. Before Khan, two prime ministers, namely- Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz, had faced the no-trust motion, however, both of them defeated the move and remained in power, making Imran Khan the first premier to be booted, especially on Pakistan's Constitution Day, i.e. April 10.

Shehbaz Sharif to be next Pakistan PM

Reports suggest that Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif will be elected as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. In his address to the Assembly after Imran's ouster, Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan will 'see a new morning, a new day' today.

"Pakistan will be a Constitutional state again," he said while addressing the National Assembly after Imran Khan lost the trust vote.

Shehbaz Sharif who is also the current president of PML(N) said, "We cannot thank Allah enough for allowing us to see this new day. Today, Pakistan will see a new morning, a new day. Pakistan's mothers, daughters, and the people's prayers are answered today."

He lauded the members of the Opposition for their patience and particularly thanked former president Asif Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and several other party leaders their support.