After 'most Dangerous Nation' Remark, US Attacks Pakistan Over Its Nuclear Capability

In wake of United States President Joe Biden's statement on Pakistan as "the most dangerous nation in the world," Pakistan's nuclear capabilities are now taking centre stage and is now one of the main concerns among many key international powers. These remarks on Pakistan came at the time when Biden was discussing US foreign policy regarding China and Russia.

Furthermore, the US President criticised both China and Russia in his statements at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception in Los Angeles (California). He said, “This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what’s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” ANI reported.

According to Global Strat View, the Pakistani government, the Taliban, its many affiliates in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and other jihadist organisations within Pakistan have created concerns over nuclear weapons slipping into the hands of terrorists.

Experts and US presidents have frequently voiced their worries over Pakistan's nuclear capability

Apart from this, experts as well as US presidents have frequently voiced their worries over Pakistan's nuclear capability. “When you map weapons of mass destruction and terrorism, all roads intersect in Pakistan”, said Graham Allison, a Harvard nuclear specialist during the time of the Obama administration. He made this statement while sitting on the US Commission on the Prevention of Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferation and Terrorism.

Additionally, former US President Bill Clinton shared the same concerns about Pakistan's moves toward nuclear testing. Clinton was concerned that if Islamabad went forward with its nuclear weaponry, South Asia would pose a geopolitical threat. Within his authority, Clinton offered a wide range of proposals. Clinton sought to convince the Pakistani Prime Minister at the time, Nawaz Sharif, to postpone the nuclear tests by offering him a state dinner and billions of dollars in aid, ANI reported.

However, after failing to get his way, Clinton vehemently denounced Islamabad's action in public. The nuclear tests were "dangerously destabilizing," according to Clinton. Pakistan carried out its tests, and the US retaliated by imposing harsh economic penalties.

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other senior generals made similar claims, stating that they were conscious of the risks the Afghanistan move would pose to Pakistan's nuclear weapons and national security.

In the meantime, Pakistan secretly aids the Taliban, ANI reported. The majority of the world believes that terrorist groups might still steal information about Pakistan's nuclear development. Regional effects of Afghanistan's political unrest are also felt, particularly by those in neighbouring Pakistan. Global Strat View further reported that Pakistan's continuous manufacture of fissile material and subsequent weapons, as well as the prospective deployment of additional tactical nuclear weapons, only serve to highlight and increase the likelihood that these materials may be misused.

(Image: AP)