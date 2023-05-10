After Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI's Fawad Chaudhry Could Be Arrested Next: Reports

As former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was arrested yesterday, PTI's vice chairman and Imran Khan's close aide Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested. Now, Pakistani media is reporting that PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry might be arrested soon as well.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry took to Twitter to share his views. "The Islamabad High Court gave a decision yesterday that I cannot be arrested in any case till the 12th, I am present in the Supreme Court where a petition has been filed against the arrest of Imran Khan and a heavy force of Islamabad Police is outside to arrest me. Exists for Courts in Pakistan are practically closed," his tweet read.

"Now that the army has arrived in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the security issue has been resolved, elections should be held on May 14 as per the orders of the Supreme Court," he said in another tweet.

Who is Fawad Chaudhry?

Fawad Chaudhry is a prominent Pakistani politician and a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which is currently in power in Pakistan. He has held various positions within the government and is known for his close association with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry joined the PTI party in 2017 and quickly rose to prominence within its ranks. In August 2018, after the PTI won the general elections and formed the government, Fawad Chaudhry was appointed as the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting. In this role, he became the official spokesperson for the government, responsible for communicating government policies and initiatives to the public and media.