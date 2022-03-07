Ahead Of No-confidence Motion Against Imran Khan, Oppn Asks Members To Axe Foreign Trips

In a bid to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, the country's opposition parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan People Party (PPP), have asked their lawmakers not to go foreign countries, to ensure their presence in Islamabad for the next few days.

This came after reports surfaced claiming the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Instead (PTI) government is planning to arrange foreign visits for lawmakers as a part of the strategy to fizzle out the opposition's no-confidence motion plan, reported The Dawn.

On the other hand, opposition parties in Pakistan have ramped up their activities to move a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government for "misgovernance and bad economic handling". The opposition has directed its members not to become a part of any official delegation on any foreign tour for the next few days.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been at the forefront of running campaigns against the Imran Khan-led government. "We've got to take extreme steps to steer the country out of the economic, political, and foreign policy crises the incumbent government has created. None of them can guarantee complete success. This oppression will continue if we wait for the 100 percent guarantee," said the PPE chairman.

It is worth mentioning here that political tension has escalated in Islamabad after the PPP held a long march that started from Lahore and headed to the federal capital to protest against the Imran Khan-led government, while the local authorities have yet to grant permission to the PPP to hold a public meeting right in front of the Parliament House building on Constitution Avenue.

Bhutto has been leading the protest march against the PTI government in a bid to accumulate more support from the people. While speaking to media, Butto said, "Yes, it is a difficult task. It cannot be described as simple. But our duty is to make the effort, and we think that this is worth the risk."

Meanwhile, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday expressed confidence in its government and said that the opposition should go ahead with its plan for a no-confidence motion as it will not succeed, because all the coalition partners are firmly standing with the PTI government. Interestingly, both the opposition and the government are confident of having the requisite numbers in the National Assembly in the run-up to the no-confidence motion.

