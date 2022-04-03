Ahead Of No Trust Vote Against Imran, Pakistan COAS Wants Talks With India Over Kashmir

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to face a no-confidence vote today in Pakistan's National Assembly, the country's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa suggested that Pakistan is ready to talk with India to resolve all the outstanding issues between both countries including Kashmir issue.

General Qamar Bajwa, Pakistan's army chief, said on Saturday that all conflicts with India should be resolved amicably via conversation and that Islamabad will continue to use diplomacy to address all unresolved concerns, including the Kashmir issue. General Bajwa made the remarks on the last day of the two-day "Islamabad Security Dialogue," which brought together Pakistani and foreign policy professionals to discuss emerging concerns in international security under the topic "Comprehensive Security: Reimagining International Cooperation."

“Pakistan continues to believe in using dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues including the Kashmir dispute and is ready to move forward on this front if India agrees to do so,” Pakistan General Bajwa said.

Speaking about the ongoing conflicts and wars in the world, Bajwa said that with one-third of the world in the Gulf region and elsewhere engaged in some kind of conflict or war, "it is important that we keep the flames of fire away from our region."

It is pertinent to mention that last year, the army chief of Pakistan made similar remarks at the same event. Bajwa said that it was time for India-Pakistan to "bury the past and move forward".

India-Pakistan-China trilateral dialogue

Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa's suggestion for peace with India had a broader meaning, as he implied that India, Pakistan, and China should engage in some kind of trilateral dialogue to achieve an inclusive peace, as he stated that, aside from the Kashmir dispute, the India-China border dispute is also a source of concern for Pakistan. He said, “We want it to be settled quickly through dialogue and diplomacy.” He further noted, “I believe it is time for the political leadership of the region to rise above their emotional and perceptual biases and break the shackles of history to bring peace and prosperity to almost three billion people of the region."

India: Onus is on Pakistan

Earlier, Pakistan Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi, Aftab Hassan Khan, had emphasised that it is important to resolve the root issues for lasting peace and stability in the region. However, India has stated multiple times that it wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. India has maintained its view that bilateral disputes between India and Pakistan should be handled amicably in an atmosphere devoid of terror and bloodshed.

New Delhi has maintained that the onus is on Pakistan to establish such an atmosphere where talks could be conducive. According to the Ministry of External Affairs' annual report, Pakistan continues to fund cross-border terrorism against India, hinder legitimate commerce, connectivity, and people-to-people interactions, and engage in hostile and false propaganda to demonise India.

