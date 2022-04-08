Ahead Of No-trust Vote, Imran Khan Says 'Pak Far From Principles On Which It Was Built'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the country would have to safeguard its sovereignty at a time when it was faced with a regime change conspiracy. He also said that the Islamic nation was far from the principles on which it was built.

In an interview with PTV, Khan said, "at a time when the conspiracy of regime change was being hatched, the nation will have to protect its sovereignty. Who else will do it."

He added, "Pakistan is far from the principles on which the nation was built. Holy Prophet's path is the real path...The Prime Minister is like a father. I tried to guide the youth on the path in which they are better...Dangerous content is spreading throughout the world. We want to give our children the possibility to learn the values of Islam"

Targeting Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif for his "beggars cannot be choosers" comment, Khan said, "When one person who says that his nation is a beggar country tries to be a leader that nation will never become great."

Embattled Pak PM Imran Khan vows to 'fight till last ball', will address nation

The political crisis tormenting Pakistan was far from over after Supreme Court foiled PM Imran Khan's attempt to sidestep the Opposition's relentless move to oust him through a no-trust motion with the embattled Prime Minister promising to fight until the last ball.

After the top court handed over a landmark and unanimous ruling on Thursday night, Khan announced that he will address the nation on Friday evening, ahead of the crucial National Assembly session on Saturday where the no-confidence motion will take place on the court's order.

Khan, who now faces the possibility of being the first Pakistani Prime Minister to be voted out in a no-confidence motion, would hold protests if the new government is formed, The Express Tribune quoted party sources as saying.

The apex court has ordered the speaker of the National Assembly to organise a no-trust vote on April 9 morning. Ir orders the election of a new premier if the no-confidence motion succeeded.