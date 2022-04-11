Ahead Of Shehbaz Sharif's Oath-taking, PTI Shares Video Calling Him 'International Beggar'

Hours before Shehbaz Sharif's oath-taking as Pakistan's PM, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released a video wherein one of the party members can be seen calling Sharif an 'international beggar.' The self-recorded video is captured in the National Assembly as the Imran Khan-led party members tendered their resignations.

In the video, the PTI member says, "Right now, I am standing in the National Assembly and I would like to show you an International beggar." The man turns the camera towards Shehbaz Sharif and adds, "This is the man who himself is a beggar and calls the country a beggar. We are not beggars, we are independent nation. These people are beggars."

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been formally nominated as the Prime Ministerial candidate by the Joint Opposition. The assembly session is currently underway. After losing the no-trust vote, the PTI Parliamentary Committee have decided to resign from the National Assembly and all members are submitting their resignations to the Speaker today.

Imran Khan slams Shehbaz Sharif

PTI has also decided to boycott the elections for the new Pakistan PM in the National Assembly, scheduled today. Earlier in the day, ousted PM Imran Khan told reporters, "The man who has 16 billion and 8 billion rupees of corruption cases, whoever selects and elects a Prime Minister like this, it can not be a bigger insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly."

Khan was dethroned from the post of Pakistan Prime Minister through a no-trust motion after the National Assembly debated for over 12 hours and passed the resolution. Pakistan's joint Opposition secured the support of 174 MNAs in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister after a high-octane session and multiple adjournments of the House.

Additionally, after Shehbaz Sharif is elected as the Pakistan PM, he will take oath as the Prime Minister today itself. As per reports, Pakistan President Arif Alvi will administer him the oath of office and secrecy at 8.30 pm.