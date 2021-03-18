Ahmadi Mosque Demolished By Extremists & Cops In Pakistan: Pak Journalist Demands Action

As per information shared by the Twitter handle of a Pakistani Journalist Bilal Farooqi, an Ahmadi mosque in Garmola Virkan village of Pakistan's Gujranwala district on Wednesday was demolished by a mob of extremists, with the help of police. According to Farooqi, a majoritarian mob with the help of police demolished the dome and minarets of an Ahmadi mosque and also desecrated the kalima inscribed on it.

Bilal Farooqi tweeted and said, "A mob of extremist mullahs, with the help of police, demolished the dome & minarets of an Ahmadi mosque in Garmola Virkan village, Gujranwala district and also desecrated the kalima inscribed on it. Will the Punjab govt please take action against these goons?" READ | Pakistan PM's special advisor attacked with eggs & ink; says 'I am Imran Khan's soldier'

The mob was seen rejoicing at the demolition and desecration of the mosque. The incident further emphasizes Pakistan's persecution of its minorities - Hindus, Christians, Ahmadis.

'Sad Reflection Of Condition Of Minorities': India's MEA on past incident

In November last year, India had condemned the killing of an 82-year-old Ahmadi man in Pakistan's Peshawar. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said, "We have seen media reports of an 82-year-old Ahmadi man believed to have been shot and killed by some gunmen, apparently because of his faith, in Peshawar. This is, unfortunately, a sad reflection of the state of minorities in Pakistan. Over a period of time, we have seen the space for people from the minority community to practice their religion shrink continuously. Besides, their condition remains deplorable. "

In 2020, a 168-page report by the UK-based All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Ahmadi Muslim Community had revealed details about the discrimination the Ahmadi community has been facing in Pakistan. The report titled "Suffocation of the Faithful - the persecution of Ahmadi Muslims in Pakistan and the rise of International Extremism" categorically says that persecution against the peace-loving community intensified following the partition of the Indian subcontinent and the formation of Pakistan. The Ahmadi faith was established on the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, whose followers believe was a prophet. Pakistan's parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. Ahmadis repeatedly have been targeted by Islamic extremists in the time since in Pakistan drawing condemnation from human rights groups.

(With ANI Inputs)