'Al Badar': Tehrik-i-Taliban Announces Spl Ops In Afghanistan Amid Pak Political Crisis

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Monday announced a special operation 'Al Badar' in Afghanistan. According to information gathered exclusively by Republic Media, the operation will include martyrdom attacks, ambitious bombings, counterattacks, and targetted attacks on Pakistan security forces as well as on their collaborators in Afghanistan. Further, the TTP mission will also laser and sniper attacks.

The deadliest militant umbrella organisation in Pakistan has vowed to launch attacks despite the ceasefire signed by the caretaker Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2021 under the ambit of the Pakistan Constitution. However, the ceasefire that was drawn up to end hostilities of the tyrants in Pakistan ended in December 2021 after the banned group in a statement accused Imran Khan-led Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government of failing to honour the decisions it agreed upon for the pact, including the release of fighters. In a major setback, the dreaded terrorist outfit denied renewing its peace pact with Khan's regime.

The developments had posed a great security threat to Pakistan as well the security forces in Afghanistan and their collaborators. It is to mention that the terror group has been behind major attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians over the last 14 years. Among the most known massacres led by the notorious group in Peshawar Army school in 2014, where at least 150 people, mostly children, were killed. Now, with the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly (NA) and PM Khan, the TTP has yet again pledged to renew their attacks under 'Al Badar' operations. Visuals shared by Republic also showed the nature and gravity of the attacks said to be relaunched by the Pakistani Taliban.

Political turmoil in Islamabad

Pakistan has been reeling under political instability after all Opposition to the PTI government cumulatively introduced a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan seeking to oust him from the prime ministerial office. The decision came largely against alleged economic mismanagement. The developments brought about another round of dwindling to the shaky politics of the nuclear-armed country, in which the military had a long record of intervention.

On Sunday, the commotion on the no-confidence vote further deepened after Khan avoided the attempt to oust him and sought fresh elections after dissolving the NA. The "treasonous move", as dubbed by the Opposition, prompted them to vow a sturdy fight against Khan. The Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan Parliament blocked the no-confidence motion against Khan, which was largely expected to be lost. A member of PTI, the deputy speaker claimed that the ruling was a part of a foreign conspiracy and "unconstitutional."

Subsequently, the opposition moved to the Pakistan Supreme Court, hoping that the apex law enforcer will "uphold the Constitution," Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said. Expressing frustration and rage against the blocking of the vote, Sharif took to Twitter stating that the situation was "nothing short of high treason...and brazen violation of the Constitution." On Sunday, People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also pledged a sit-in protest at parliament. The Pakistan SC is expected to matter on April 4.

(Image: AP)