'All Evidence Available' Claims Shehbaz Sharif After Imran Khan's Arrest

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, addressed the people of Pakistan amid unrest in the country after the arrest of former PM Imran Khan. The prime minister accused Imran Khan of perpetrating the unrest in Pakistan. In his Wednesday speech to the nation, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Imran Khan has been "punished in corruption cases". He added that "it is animosity with the country to vandalise nation's property".

In his first speech following the arrest of Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif stated that "all evidence" against the PTI leader was there in the Al-Qadir Trust case. According to him, an inquiry is being carried out by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) based on the available data. He further questioned the manner in which the PTI cabinet was "completely in the dark" regarding the situation.

A day after his detention from outside the Islamabad High Court, Khan was sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for eight days in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

"The law is supreme," Sharif asserted. The latter noted that Pakistan's political history had been "very bitter" and that there have never been revengeful acts in politics, neither did they yield good results.

Shehbaz Sharif criticised PTI supporters for setting buildings and cars on fire and for other acts of arson all over the nation. He recalled that during the PTI administration, federal ministers had filed cases against political opponents, and he added that former premier Imran Khan "used to predict arrests" and that he is currently being held by Pakistan's legal system.

Supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have allegedly targeted important government structures, destroyed property, and damaged both private and public transportation.

“Not only political opponents but family and relatives were not forgiven too,” Shehbaz said.