All Eyes On Imran Khan: Will Pak PM Resign At PTI Rally In Islamabad Before No-trust Vote?

In the wake of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, experts comment that Pakistan's political history is essentially one that has been frequently disrupted and easily opposed. At the time when the country's debt and liabilities have hit an unprecedented high at nearly Rs 51 trillion until December 2021, the Opposition jointly voiced a no-trust in the incumbent administration.

Deeming it the most 'corrupt government in Pakistan's history', prominent political parties filed the motion against PM Imran Khan, challenging the slim 155-member claim in the nation's Assembly by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Hinting at low vision as Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan recently warned that the ones planning to vote against him will risk their plans for their children. The Pakistan PM cursed his critics that 'no one will marry' their children if they attempt to oust his government.

Why is Imran Khan's government crumbling?

Since being inducted as the Prime Minister in 2018 by securing a slender majority in the Assembly, Imran Khan is noted for various reforms in Pakistan. In fact, the World Bank had ranked Pakistan amongst the top 10 most improved countries in 2019. However, an economy that derailed and a regime that was corrupt couldn't stand firm long enough and the Opposition laid bare the reality of the Imran Khan-led government.

With over 100 lawmakers supporting the no-trust motion against Khan, the incumbent Pakistan PM is counting his days. In addition, Islamabad's external debt has been rising at staggering interests, and the country is repeatedly categorised in FATF's 'grey list' in relation to breaches of money laundering and terror funding laws.

Pakistan's political experience cannot be scripted as one that was consistent, despite it taking the notable jump of a successful democratic transition in 2013, via a civilian general election. Pakistan's political failures are often accorded to a stunted voter turnout which had dropped from 55% in 2013 to 51.7% in the 2018 general elections.

Anti-Imran Khan government rallies in Pakistan

A big rally is slated to be held by Opposition parties who are bringing the unrest into Islamabad and Lahore. While the ruling party (PTI) is scheduled to carry out one in the capital city, giving rise to potential clashes, Imran Khan has reportedly vowed to 'fight until the last moment'.

The 'Mehangai' (inflation) march of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) started from Karachi and is said to have entered Punjab province. The thick march against Imran Khan was joined by other supporters at Iqbalabad on Friday, Pakistan's Dunya News reported.

While many PTI members refuse to surface before media and voice their support, major allies questioned Khan's popularity and withdrew support at the eleventh hour. Also, the renaming of Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office YouTube channel to Imran Khan has further triggered speculation that the beleaguered PM may step down at the public rally called by him in Islamabad on Sunday.

All eyes on no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In Pakistan, historically, a no-confidence procedure has been used to oust speakers and deputy speakers. Of the 11 instances that the motion was invoked, nine targetted those posts. However, in 1989, former PM Benazir Bhutto faced the motion and Shaukat Aziz also faced the motion in August 2006.

Benazir Bhutto won, while the Opposition lost by 12 votes. The no-confidence resolution against former Prime Minister Bhutto required 119 votes in the 237-member House to be successful.

However, the motion received 107 votes in favour and 125 votes in support of Benazir Bhutto, with 5 members of the House not voting. In Aziz's instance, the Opposition required 172 votes in the 342-member Assembly to pass a resolution against the incumbent PM, but they secured 136, while Aziz received 201 votes, according to Pipa News.

Currently, the Opposition requires the backing of 172 in the National Assembly. If they succeed in passing a no-confidence motion against Khan, he will be the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to resign due to a no-confidence motion.