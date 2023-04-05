All Muslim Women Must Be Presumed Chaste, Pakistan's Shariat Court Rules

Pakistan's Federal Shariat Court (FSC) announced in a ruling on Tuesday that every woman who follows Islam must be considered chaste and reiterated the concept of “Al Ihsan” which forbids Muslim men to question a woman's character without having any evidence to back it.

“Chastity is a quality held by someone pure, modest or celibate. A virgin is an example of chastity. Faithful married couples are examples of chastity,” the FSC said on Tuesday, according to Pakistani outlet Dawn. “A presumption of chastity is applicable to every Muslim woman under the concept of Al Ihsan,” the court added.

The story behind the ruling

The ruling was given based on a petition that was filed by Saira Rauf, a resident of Chakwal. In the petition, Rauf opposed the ruling given by an additional district and session judge over a case put forth by her ex-husband Asad Tahir. Rauf's marriage with Tahir was dissolved in 2017, which resulted in a string of litigations over the custody of their two children.

In his affidavit, Tahir had questioned Rauf's chastity, which led her to register a criminal complaint under Section 8 of the Offence of Qazf (Enforcement of Hadd) Ordinance, 1979, before a session judge. However, her complaint was dismissed. Later on, Tahir delivered an apology during a court hearing and acknowledged that he had spoken indecently about his ex-wife.

The court then set aside the additional session’s judge’s order and decided to remand the case to a trial court, urging it to find a solution within a span of 90 days. The trial court was told to record statements made by the complainant, as well as the evidence of two witnesses as per Section 6 of the Qazf Ordinance. Furthermore, the FSC told the court to find out if the crime of Qazf was committed or not.