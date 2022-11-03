Alleged Shooter At Imran Khan's Rally Caught By Ex-Prime Minister's Supporters

In a major breakthrough from Pakistan, a firing took place near a container of former Primer Minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad. According to a recent update, the alleged shooter has been caught by supporters of the PTI chief.

#LIVE | Alleged shooter at Imran Khan's rally caught by the public; former Pakistan PM injured and taken away; Tune in here - https://t.co/7UxmFZnj0D pic.twitter.com/TV9Wr3d8UN — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2022

The former PM has been reportedly injured in the firing. Imran Khan's own manager and former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail are also injured. In total, 4 individuals have been injured.