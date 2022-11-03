Last Updated:

Alleged Shooter At Imran Khan's Rally Caught By Ex-Prime Minister's Supporters

The Alleged shooter at Imran Khan's rally was caught by the former Prime Minister's supporters.

In a major breakthrough from Pakistan, a firing took place near a container of former Primer Minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad. According to a recent update, the alleged shooter has been caught by supporters of the PTI chief. 

The former PM has been reportedly injured in the firing. Imran Khan's own manager and former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail are also injured. In total, 4 individuals have been injured.

 

