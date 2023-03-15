Amid Delay In IMF Assistance, US Bank Cautions Pakistan To Halt Payments & Look To China

A United States bank has cautioned Pakistan that it may have to temporarily halt its debt payments unless it obtains financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund in a timely manner, reported Karachi-based Dawn. The bank has also suggested that China, which is believed to be a strong ally of Pakistan, could potentially provide assistance due to its close relationship with the country.

As per the report, the US bank's team of experts, including economist Kathleen Oh, stated that "the key to immediate relief lies with China, as it is Pakistan's biggest creditor. Given the close relations between the two countries, there is optimism that China will step up and provide support to its longstanding ally".

According to recent news reports, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss progress towards reaching a staff-level agreement. Pakistan's Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) presented an external financing plan to the IMF, with the aim of increasing the SBP's foreign exchange reserves to USD 10 billion by the end of June 30, 2023, as reported by The News International.

A top official source reportedly stated that the revival of the IMF programme would enable Islamabad to obtain the required dollar funding from all possible sources, including rolling over China's upcoming SAFE deposits worth USD 2 billion under the planned schemes. According to the news report, the total Chinese SAFE deposits amounted to USD 4 billion, and the remaining maturity will become due in the coming months.

The News International reported that a top official source stated that "the revival of the IMF program will enable Islamabad to obtain the required dollar funding from all possible sources, including multilateral, bilateral, and commercial financing, as well as rolling over China's upcoming SAFE deposits worth USD 2 billion under the planned schemes of things".

Furthermore, as per the news report, Pakistan informed the IMF during their virtual meeting that they have implemented all necessary measures, and both sides should proceed towards signing the state-level agreement.

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that external financing confirmation was not a prerequisite for signing a state-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The report cites sources indicating that there are nine tables under the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) that must be fulfilled with official figures. However, one of the tables, which is related to forecasting the Net International Reserves (NIR), cannot be met without incorporating the external financing needs of the programme period.

Pakistan bank raises interest rate by 300 points

In other news, last week the State Bank of Pakistan raised the interest rate by 300 basis points to a record-high level of 20%, in line with the conditions set by the IMF, according to The News International. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) took this decision to control inflation expectations as it is critical and requires a robust policy response. Pakistan's Central Bank has increased the interest rate by a total of 1,050 bps since January 2022 to tackle rising inflation.