Amid Doom And Gloom In Pakistan, Imran Sees Flicker Of Hope In Youth

Imran Khan on Thursday accused the Pakistan of engaging in acts of intimidation, late-night house raids and abduction. The former Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that over 10,000 of his party's activists have been detained. Khan further said the level of cruelty witnessed was only the beginning of a broader crackdown. Khan, 70, said his struggle now goes beyond the survival of his party and is a fight for preservation of democratic principles.

Imran Khan's statement comes three days after he was arrested in a dramatic episode in the Al-Qadri trust case, leading to a wave of violent protests across Pakistan. He was released 72 hours later on orders of the Supreme Court. Pakistan's apex court declared the arrest null and void. Since his release, Khan has been on a statement-spree of sorts. He has spoken about the arrest of multiple PTI leaders and has even compared the situation in Pakistan to the reign of terror of Genghis Khan.

"On May 25 last year, we began our journey into the depths of fascism. During the three and a half years of Tehreek-e-Insaf government, PDM conducted three long marches which were allowed but the mountains of state oppression were broken on us," Khan said, adding that houses were raided late at night and officials and workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf were abducted. After that, whoever reached Islamabad was brutally crushed by tear gas, rubber bullets and police."

'A forced divorce'

Imran Khan claims his party is under severe pressure from the Pakistan Army, an organisation which has always held considerable sway over the nation's internal politics. As a result of this pressure, multiple leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have quit the party. The list includes former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and PTI general secretary Asda Umar. Khan has called their quitting a 'forced divorce'.

In youth, Imran trusts

Amid the pressures from the Army and burgeoning media curbs, Khan said he still keeps his hope on Pakistan's politically conscious youth. Khan said politically conscious individuals will not be swayed by government propaganda and will continue to fight for democracy and freedom. He said he was hopeful that attempts to subjugate the people of Pakistan will ultimately fail and the youth will come through to protect democracy.