Amid Economic Turmoil, PM Shehbaz Invites Imran Khan To All-Party Conference

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to an all-party conference (APC) scheduled for Islamabad on February 7 amid a critical peril of terrorism and economic and political instability with no signs of relief soon.

The APC seeks to discover alternatives to Pakistan's challenging political and economic issues.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that the prime minister wants to sit down with the leaders of all political parties to discuss how to handle "important national challenges."

The prime minister has also invited two PTI representatives to attend the Apex Committee meeting, which is set to take place today (Friday) in Peshawar, according to The News International.

Prominent PTI figures, including former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and ex-defence minister Pervez Khattak, have started getting in touch with federal minister Ayaz Sadiq to participate in the impending conference.

All parties involved will attend the committee meeting, including police, Rangers, representatives from the intelligence community, and others, the minister said.

Why is the conference significant?

The invitation is a significant development since the PTI and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - led government have been at odds over practically all national matters ever since Khan was removed from the PM Office, according to Geo News.

What is happening in Pakistan?

The Peshawar suicide attack, methods for combating terrorism, and improvements to the police and counterterrorism division will all be covered at the meeting.

At least 101 people, predominantly police officers, were killed on January 30 in a suicide explosion at a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines neighbourhood.

The conference is crucial since combating terrorism is a difficult undertaking for the government. Since the illegal Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke its truce with Islamabad in November last year, there has been an increase in terrorist strikes.

A political breakthrough would also provide the country with much-needed stability because investors need to know that the 220 million-person country can survive despite its many problems, according to Geo News.

The nation is also experiencing issues on the economic front at the same time. As reported by Dawn, foreign exchange reserves have decreased to USD 3.09 billion, which analysts estimate only covers less than three weeks' worth of imports.

Additionally, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have decreased to perilous levels.

Additionally, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have decreased to precarious levels as the cash-strapped country desperately tries to restart the delayed bailout plan of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).