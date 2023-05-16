Amid Fierce Crackdown, PTI Claims Ex-Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi Abducted

As the crackdown on PTI workers intensifies across Pakistan, the party has claimed that former Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi has been abducted along with his wife, who "has no political role." Afridi, whose Twitter handle has been withheld by the platform due to a "legal demand," is one of the several key politicians and PTI supporters who have faced the wrath of police clashes and raids since the arrest and subsequent release of PTI chief Imran Khan earlier this month.

Sayed Z Bukhari, the erstwhile special assistant to Khan, took to Twitter to spread the word about Afridi's alleged abduction. "Ex-interior minister Shehryar Afridi has been picked up this time.. not alone but along with his wife who has no political role. This is what happens when goons like Rana Sana come in power who will go to any extent to please their masters and take revenge for being caught in a corrupt practises," he wrote, referring to incumbent Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Ex-interior minister Shehryar Afridi has been picked up this time.. not alone but along with his wife who has no political role.

This is what happens when goons like Rana Sana come in power who will go to any extent to please their masters and take revenge for being caught in a… — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) May 15, 2023

Ex-Interier Minister, @ShehryarAfridi1 has been abducted along with his wife, who has no political role. #PakistanUnderFascism pic.twitter.com/xS1hJW9nq9 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 15, 2023

More than 7000 workers detained, PTI claims

PTI has claimed that over 7000 supporters and workers have been illegally taken into custody across the nation since Khan's arrest. They remain in "custody of multiple LEAs and Police at the moment" without being presented in court. In the Punjab province, more than 3500 abductions have occurred, as PTI fears that the true figure could be far beyond 5000 in Punjab and over 2000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

"No law permits any custody after 24 hours without presenting in courts. Out of ~5000 abductions in Punjab, only ~200 presented in Punjab’s courts so far. Almost all of them were not involved in any kind of vandalism at all and arrested just because they are peaceful PTI Supporters/Workers and their families," PTI said in a tweet.

According to the political party, the current turmoil marks the first time that family members, including women, of political workers have been mistreated, "picked up" and abducted. "Hundreds of them are reportedly being tortured and pressurised to give false statements against PTI leadership," it said.