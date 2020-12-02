Amid Growing Pakistan-Turkey Bonhomie, Imran Khan Recommends Yet Another Turkish TV Show

On Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has recommended to his country's people to watch another Turkish serial - named Yunus Emre. It is to be noted that on the direction of Imran Khan the state-run broadcaster in Pakistan is airing the Urdu dubbed version of the serial. This comes months after Khan recommended 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' amid the closeness of Turkey and Pakistan at a time when France and other countries around the world have called out radicalisation in name of religion and the free-hand that is being given to terrorists in countries like Pakistan.

I strongly recommend the serial Yunus Emre being shown on PTV for all those who are interested in Sufism (Marayfat). — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 1, 2020

On the directions of PM ImranKhan, yet another hit by @mmehmetbozdag YunusEmre (AşkinYolculuğu) to be telecast on PTV. Yunus Emre (the Dervish) was an Islamic poet, a mystic & a poor villager.Story of a great Sufi wholly dedicated to ALLAH & searching.. — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 19, 2020

The Chairman of Pakistan's Standing Committee on Information & Broadcasting, Faisal Javed Khan, took to Twitter and said, "Yunus Emre (the Dervish) was an Islamic poet, a mystic and a poor villager. Story of a great Sufi wholly dedicated to Allah and search for unity."

Earlier in an interaction on YouTube, Imran Khan recommended Turkish shows and claimed that vulgarity is being promoted in his country because of Bollywood and Hollywood. "We’ve always had content from Hollywood and Bollywood which was then being showcased here. A third end culture was being promoted. That’s why I want our youth to know the difference between our values and theirs. We have a culture with romance and history as well, however, it is also filled with Islamic values. Sadly, the content from Bollywood is full of vulgarity, which wasn’t the case three or four decades ago. Drug culture, sex crimes are on a high. I want a different culture to be aired so our youth can know that there is a way of life apart from questionable shows that have been airing," he had said. Moreover, Imran Khan had also termed Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad and Turkish PM Erdogan as 'heroes'

Prime Minister Imran Khan shares his views over PTV telecast of famous Turkish drama serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul; it will make our youth learn about Islamic history and ethics pic.twitter.com/pymAPbJFLr — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 24, 2020

