Paksitan's Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf took notice of a short circuit in the building of the Parliament House on Sunday in Islamabad and directed closing all the offices of parliament for three days from Monday to Wednesday. As a result the Chairman of the Senate has called the sitting of the Senate earlier adjourned for Monday on January 23 at 4:00 pm to meet on Thursday, January 26 at 11:00 am, a notice by the Pakistan senate read. The incident comes at a time when Pakistan is witnessing a massive blackout, including in the key cities like Lahore and Karachi.

Fire brigades rushed to the spot where a blaze had been caused and the situation was reportedly brought under control without further damage. The building of Parliament has been plunged into darkness as the result of switching off electric supply to the whole complex, reported Pakistan based news outlet-The News. The Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate said that during the three days relevant staff would carry out a detailed inspection and repair of all wiring and installations.

Due to short circuit in the Parliament House building, offices of National Assembly & Senate Secretariat have been closed for three days. Taking cognizance of the situation, Chairman Senate & Speaker National Assembly have ordered immediate precautionary measures & concerned..1/2 pic.twitter.com/cyOUDTp8ME — Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) January 22, 2023

According to announcements of the National Assembly and Senate Secretariat separately, as there was no loss of life or property, all the buildings will be inspected as a precautionary measure. Besides closing the offices of Senate and National Assembly secretariats in the Parliament House, the meetings of the standing committees have also been postponed till Thursday. The press statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat stated that electricity sparks occurred at some places in the Parliament building.

According to the Senate and National Assembly secretariat announcement, a unanimous decision was reached that all employees of the National Assembly and Senate will work from their homes.

Pakistan sees major power outages

Major cities in Pakistan—including the capital Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore on Monday, plunged into darkness due to the massive power outage. Pakistan's ministry of energy tweeted that the power outage was caused by the system frequency of the National Grid going down at 7:34 am. It added that the system maintenance was in progress and repair work was ongoing to restore the electricity. “The restoration of grid stations has been started from Warsak and in the last one hour a limited number of grids of Islamabad Supply Company and Peshawar Supply Company have been restored,” Pakistan's ministry of energy tweeted.