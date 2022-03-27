Amid No-confidence Motion, Who Are The Likely Candidates To Succeed Imran Khan As Pak PM?

The Interior Minister of Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid, has reportedly stated that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place soon. The no-confidence vote might result in the removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Sheikh Rashid has claimed that Imran Khan's popularity has skyrocketed with the filing of the no-trust motion.

On March 8, approximately 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) filed a no-confidence motion with the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was to blame for the country's economic crisis and spiralling inflation. Many think that Imran Khan will indeed be removed as the Prime Minister due to the no-confidence motion.

Potential candidates to take over as next Prime Minister of Pakistan

There are a few candidates who can replace Imran Khan as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. The first candidate expected to replace Khan is PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, who is the brother of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

Sindh Agriculture Minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan has predicted that Shahbaz Sharif will be the country's next Prime Minister.

Another name that comes up as the potential candidate for the Prime Ministership is the chairman of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He is the son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, who also faced a no-confidence motion during her regime in 1989. He recently claimed that Imran Khan is running from a no-confidence motion and referred to Imran Khan as 'former Prime Minister' and stated that the opposition is set to defeat him over the no-confidence motion.

In the meanwhile, PML-N Vice President and daughter of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz's name has also popped up in recent days. It is unlikely that she will be chosen over PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif as the candidate for Prime Minister but her criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan has gained her a lot of support.

Recently, she stated that people will come out to rally, to overthrow Khan's government. However, if Imran Khan loses the no-confidence motion, the most likely candidate to take the position as the Prime Minister is Shahbaz Sharif.

Image: AP