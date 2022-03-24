Amid Pakistan's Political Crisis, Interior Min Sheikh Rashid Hints At Early Elections

Exuding confidence that Prime Minister Imran Khan will defeat the no-trust motion, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, on March 24, hinted at 'early elections' amid the ongoing political and economic crisis in the neighbouring country. Addressing a press conference in Punjab's capital Lahore, Rasheed asserted that his government wants 'Pakistan and democracy to progress'.

"I want Pakistan and democracy to progress. The situation in the country is moving towards betterment with every passing day," Geo TV quoted the Minister as saying, while he maintained that PM Khan would defeat the Opposition's no-confidence motion.

'PM Khan would defeat the Opposition's no-confidence motion': Pakistan Minister

Stating with conviction that he has vowed to counter every move of the Opposition and that he will not step down, Rasheed claimed the government's allies, who are vital to the PTI-led government, have parted ways with the party. While allies BAP, MQM-P, and PML-Q are yet to take a call on the no-trust vote, the government's ally in the Centre, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), has assured Imran Khan of relentless support ahead of the motion.

The Pakistani Minister mentioned that the country is headed for better days ahead and that they would only hear 'good news' hereafter. "We also have support from the Opposition members who will not vote during the no-confidence motion. We have the support of those Opposition members who are responsible," Rasheed went on to say.

'With PM Imran Khan to the end': Pakistan Interior Minister

In addition, he referred to the 'turncoats' that if they perceive that switching calls on parties would help them gain more credibility, they were disillusioned. "It is not like that," Rasheed said while confirming that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will offer his support to Khan. "And just like me, he (Usman) will stand with PM Imran Khan to the end," he said.

Further, Rasheed asserted that his country's military is 'great' while stressing the need for a stable military. He mentioned that Imran Khan has instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take prompt action against entities maligning Pakistan's military and judiciary.

"No one will be allowed to take the law into hands," Rasheed said.

Referring to 'long march' as declared by PML-N, he said that PML-N should provide the government with the rally's schedule for the Interior Ministry will be liable for any 'untoward incident'.