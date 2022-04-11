'We want good relations with India but unless the Kashmir issue is resolved, there can’t be peace,' Pakistan's newly-appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proclaimed on Monday. Delivering his first address after a unanimous election, Sharif raked up Pakistan's obsession with Kashmir yet again and stressed the requirement to reignite 'Kashmir diplomacy' with India.

"Neighbors are not a matter of choice, we have to live with them. Nawaz Sharif extended hands for peace to India, same Nawaz Sharif spoke about Kashmir at the UN. Imran Khan never did serious diplomacy on Kashmir. Our government wants good relations with India, but till the issue of Kashmir is resolved peaceful relations cannot happen between India and Pakistan," said Shehbaz Sharif.

His remarks come at a time when Pakistan is undergoing severe economic and political instability, coupled with soaring inflation, and mounting debts. The country has not only been isolated internationally but has also been cornered globally for its terror links, failing to take its name off the FATF grey list. Yet, Pakistan, instead of focusing on revising its embattled economy under the new leadership, chooses to continue meddling in India's internal affairs and fixate on Kashmir.

Pakistan seeks UN intervention on Kashmir

Harping over the revocation of Article 370, the new Pakistan PM urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the Kashmir issue to the United Nations (UN). "I want to advise PM Modi that poverty, disease, and unemployment are present on both sides. Come and let us decide on Kashmir in the UN and as per the wishes of Kashmiris. Let us bring peace and prosperity."

He added, "The illegal steps that were taken on August 5, 2019, did they do anything to stop the bloodshed in Kashmir? We want good relations with India but unless the Kashmir issue is resolved there can’t be peace. We will keep on raising our voice for the Kashmiri people," he added.

Shehbaz Sharif also spoke about how countries like Turkey had stood by Pakistan in raking up Kashmir in the international fora. "Saudi Arabia helped us with oil, but we can negotiate the Kashmir issue with Saudi Arabia. We are thankful to Turkey for supporting Pakistan. They stood with us when the issue of Kashmir freedom came, they didn’t bother anything else. We have to establish our relationship with America as equals. If we do not have economic strength there will be no diplomacy."