Amid Rising Inflation, Pakistan Central Bank Raises Interest Rate To Staggering 20%

The State Bank of Pakistan boosted the interest rate by a staggering 300 basis points (bps), bringing it to a record-high level of 20% in conformity with the requirements set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In an effort to "anchor inflation expectations as they are critical and warrant a strong policy response", the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which was established as a statutory committee under the State Bank of Pakistan Act, has decided to raise the policy rate to its highest level since October 1996, Pakistan media reported.

In order to combat growing inflation, Pakistan's Central Bank raised the interest rate by 300 basis points, bringing the total increase since January 2022 to 1,050 bps. The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee was scheduled for March 16, according to The News International. The MPC, however, chose to "postpone" it in order to address new economic risks, such as the record inflation number, which rose to a nearly 50-year high of 31.5% in February.

Committee anticipates inflation will continue to rise over next few months

In a tweet on March 2, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) wrote, "The Monetary Policy Committee decided to raise the policy rate by 300 basis points to 20 percent in its meeting today."

In another tweet, SBP wrote, "This decision reflects deterioration in inflation outlook and its expectations amid recent external and fiscal adjustments. MPC believes this outlook warrants a strong policy response to anchor inflation expectations around the medium-term target of 5-7 percent. MPC noted that a reduction in CAD is important but requires concerted efforts to improve the external situation. It emphasised that any significant fiscal slippage would undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy in the context of achieving the price stability objective."

Reportedly, core inflation surged to 17.1% in urban areas and 21.5 percent in rural areas in February 2023, while the national inflation rate based on the consumer price index (CPI) increased and reached 31.5 percent on an annual basis.

The committee anticipates that inflation will continue to rise over the next few months as the effects of these modifications become apparent before beginning to decline, albeit gradually, as reported by The News International. The committee also revised its prediction for this year's average inflation, which is now anticipated to rise by 27–29%. The group had earlier in November anticipated a 21–23% increase in average inflation.