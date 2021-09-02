Amid Taliban-Pakistan Nexus, India Installs Radiation Detection Equipment At Attari Border

As the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, India has tightened its security on Attari Border. India has installed its first Radiation Detection Equipment (RDE) at Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Attari border, according to news agency ANI. The government has installed the RDE at Attari border amid the developing situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India, Aditya Mishra recently informed about the installation of first Radiation Detection Equipment (RDE) at the Attari border. He stated that the device is a full-body truck scanner. Aditya Mishra explained that when the truck passes through it, the device will conduct a full X-Ray of the truck. The device will be able to detect any arms, ammunition, other illegal articles, smuggling of any radioactive materials.

"The device is called a full-body truck scanner in which entire trucks pass through. It is basically an X-ray of a truck to detect any smuggling of arms, ammunition, or other illegal articles. It will also catch smuggling of any radioactive materials", ANI quoted Aditya Mishra as saying.

Amid the ongoing situation in Pakistan and Afghanistan, India has installed its first Radiation Detection Equipment (RDE) at Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Attari Border.

Furthermore, Mishra noted that the machines will help the guarding border forces in detecting the "illicit trafficking or smuggling of radio active materials" through the border. According to ANI, trade with Pakistan has been suspended, however, trucks from Afghanistan are allowed to enter the country through the Attari border. It is reported that each day about 30 trucks of dry fruits from Afghanistan come to India through the Attari border. According to ANI report, more RDEs at the ICPs are planned to be installed at Attari border, Petrapole, Dawki, Agartala, Sutarkani, Moreh, Raxaul and Jogbani.

Pakistan has been backing Taliban all along through the hostile takeover of Afghanistan. The US has abandoned a huge stash of weaponry which the Taliban has now taken over, and on a daily basis, statements are being made by either Pakistan or the Taliban relating to India, including an assertion by the spokesperson of Pak PM Imran Khan's PTI party who said that Taliban would help Pakistan conquer Kashmir.

Taliban takeover

On Sunday, August 15, the Taliban re-conquered over Kabul before the complete withdrawal of US troops. On Sunday, several government officials and legislators, including the country's former President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country. Panic and chaotic scenes were witnessed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport as people tried to leave the war-ravaged nation in order to escape the Taliban rule. The US had set a deadline of August 31 for complete withdrawal of their troops from the war-torn nation.

