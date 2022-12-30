Amid Wave Of Terror Incidents In Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls High Powered Meeting

Alarmed by the growing incidents of terrorism and threats of militant attacks across the country, the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a meeting of Pakistan's high-powered "National Security Committee" where top bureaucrats, the Pakistan Army Chief, and top Ministers will attend the meeting.

The Pakistan Army Chief has already stated that the Army is ready to quell militancy and take action against militant organisations including TTP, BLA and ISIS.

Wave of MIlitant attacks in Pakistan

A ‘special security plan’ was announced by the Islamabad police on December 27 in the aftermath of the rise in the number of militant incidents in the country. The Islamabad police in a tweet informed checkposts will be formed at 25 different locations in the city and that cameras will be deployed at red zone entrances. Additionally the metro services will be video recorded.

Islamabad Police tweeted, “Issue of special security plan in view of the current security situation. Temporary security check posts have been established at 25 different locations in Islamabad. Red zone entrances will be recorded by Safe City cameras. Metro service passengers will be video recorded.”

Special security plan Issued in view of current security situation in Islamabad. Temporary security check posts have been established at 25 different locations in Islamabad. Red zone entrances will be recorded by Safe City cameras.Metro service passengers video will be recorded⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 27, 2022

The terror incidents have risen especially after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan have called off their ceasefire with the government of Pakistan in November, as per Dawn.

On December 23, in a bomb blast that took place in Islamabad’s I-10 sector, one police constable was killed and six others were injured. After the onset of the recent spate of terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, this was the first major incident of terror in Pakistan’s capital. Notably, on Sunday, December 25, the staff of the US Embassy in Islamabad was prohibited from visiting the federal capital’s Marriott Hotel due to concerns of a ‘possible attack’. Islamabad was also put on a red alert citing ‘security concerns’.

Significantly, on the night of December 29, heavy firing was reported on the Line of Control (LoC) on the India - Pakistan border. According to Republic TV sources, gunshots were heard in the Khadi Karmara area in J&K’s Poonch. Since the ceasefire agreement in February 2021, this is the first time firing was reported along the Indo-Pak border.

Image: Pakistan PM Twitter