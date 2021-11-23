In a global embarrassment for Pakistan, human rights organisation Amnesty International has called out Pakistan's 'abhorrent' practice of enforced disappearances. In its report titled 'Living Ghosts', Amnesty International has urged Islamabad to stop forcibly disappearing suspected terrorists for years without a trial. The report has also highlighted the obstacles and difficulties faced by the families of the disappeared in obtaining information about their detained relatives.

Amnesty International has also remarked that since the beginning of the United States-led War on Terror, hundreds of Pakistani rights defenders, activists, students and journalists have gone missing. In a tweet, the human rights NGO has also stated that 'enforced disappearances have been plaguing the people of Pakistan as far back as the 1980s'.

Citing examples of enforced disappearances, the report has also spoken about the case of Idris Khattak, who disappeared while travelling in the country's northwest in 2019. Weeks later, Pakistani authorities acknowledged that he was in their custody for unspecified treason charges. Khattak worked for Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch before he disappeared.

Amnesty International's acting South Asia researcher Rehab Mahamoor has described enforced disappearance as a 'cruel practice that has caused indelible pain to hundreds of families in Pakistan over the past two decades. In addition, Mahamoor has also demanded that Islamabad should disclose the fate and whereabouts of all the disappeared to their families, and release those who are still being held.

"Enforced disappearance is a cruel practice that has caused indelible pain to hundreds of families in Pakistan over the past two decades. On top of the untold anguish of losing a loved one and having no idea of their whereabouts or safety, families endure other long-term effects including ill-health and financial problems," said Rehab Mahamoor. “It’s a punishment without end that Pakistan’s authorities must consign to history. As well as expediting the criminalization of enforced disappearance through legislation in line with international human rights law, the authorities must immediately disclose the fate and whereabouts of all victims to their families and release those still being held," she added.

Moreover, Amnesty has also urged officials linked to such enforced disappearances to be put on trial. Even so, the Pakistani establishment has repeatedly denied the allegations. It has instead claimed that many of those who went missing went to the neighbouring war-torn country Afghanistan to join terrorist groups in recent years. The Associated Press reported that the Pakistani law prohibits detentions without court approval. However, some officials have privately acknowledged that intelligence agencies were holding an 'unspecified number of suspects at detention facilities'.

With inputs from AP