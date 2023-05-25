Another Jolt To Imran Khan & PTI; Close Confidant Asad Umar Steps Down From All Positions

In another jolt to former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Asad Umar, the secretary general and member of the party’s core committee, declared his immediate resignation from his party roles in an address on Wednesday evening.

Asad Umar had earlier been released from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on the same day, reported Karachi-based media outlet Dawn.

Citing the events of May 9 as the reason behind his decision, he said that maintaing his leadership position within PTI was no longer feasible.

“I am withdrawing as secretary general of the party as well as membership of the party’s core committee," said Asad Umar.

He began his press conference by condemning the incidents of May 9. “I will talk about 4 different things today,” he said. “Firstly, after May 9, I was arrested on May 10. I am here after 15 days of confinement in isolation. Almost everyone condemned events of May 9 but i want to talk in detail about why they were dangerous for the country. Lives were lost, people were injured and state and private installations were damaged. but perhaps the most dangerous thing was that installations associated with army were attacked.”

Asad Umar emphasised the importance of the army much alike Imran Khan. “The importance of the army in Pakistan … the best analysis on this has been presented by Imran. He has said it multiple times that in Muslim countries you see destruction in past years, and that if disciplined and powerful army is not there in Pakistan, we would have to face same situation as Syria and Iraq,” he said.

Imran Khan not to blame for any "destruction": Asad Umar

Asad Umar denied that party surpremo Imran Khan was not to blame for any “destruction” in the last few months. “I have told you what destruction was wrought because of what happened in the last 13 months. In my opinion, was all this destruction wrought because of one man? no, I don’t think so.”

“We know the decisions he (Imran Khan) took … he became prime minister and Pakistan’s most popular leader because of them. If he now took wrong decisions, who will determine if he took wrong or right decisions? not me (but) the nation. If the nation thinks he took wrong decisions then you will see it.”

Calling for a transparent probe into the May 9 violence, Asad Umar said, “I believe that a transparent probe should be conducted into (events) of May 9, about which the nation is confident. And those responsible should face action.”

Defending the PTI party's suddenly weakening stance, Umar said that PTI was still the biggest political party and the only national party in Pakistan. “The third big stakeholder is the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. In my opinion it is Pakistan biggest political party and the only national party," he said.

“But thousands of (its) workers and most of its leadership are presently in jail. This is the situation that the country’s biggest political party finds itself in," he added.