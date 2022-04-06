Another Jolt To Imran Khan; No-trust Motion Against PTI In Gilgit, Khyber & PoK, Vows Oppn

Amounting to a setback for Imran Khan, the Opposition devised plans to quash any chance of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) continuing or forming its regime in Pakistan. Amid a political crisis in Islamabad, an adamant PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari declared that his party had decided to table a no-confidence motion against the PTI-led administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

"We will talk to the United Opposition in this regard," said the PPP chairperson.

Pakistan political crisis

It may be noted that major political parties, deeming the Khan-led government the 'most corrupt in Pakistan's history', tabled a no-trust motion against incumbent Prime Minister Khan on March 8. Stating that Khan miserably failed to revive the country's economy or check inflation or corruption in the system, key allies of PTI retracted their support for Khan and joined hands with the Opposition at the eleventh hour.

On April 3, slated to execute the no-trust vote session at Pakistan National Assembly, the Speaker dismissed the motion and deemed it unconstitutional. The deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser disallowed the no-confidence motion against incumbent PM Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional. Citing reasons for waiving off Opposition's demands to oust Khan, the Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion against the Constitution of Pakistan and that it is corrupted with elements of foreign entities, continuing the theory of 'threat letter' by Khan during PTI's mega rally.

It is pertinent to mention that the matters in the purview of the National Assembly are solely and legally at the discretion of the Speaker of the House and not even Pakistan's Supreme Court has jurisdiction over such matters unless constitutional irregularities have been noted.

However, moments after Suri dismissed the motion, the Opposition announced it'd reach the doors of the Supreme Court and a committee was formed to probe too. The hearing on the rejection of the no-confidence motion by the Deputy Speaker has been adjourned.

On the other hand, after the no-confidence motion was rejected, saving Imran Khan's position for a few more days, the PTI supremo went on to claim that senior United States diplomat Donald Lu had warned the Pakistan Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed that there would be implications if Imran Khan survived the no-confidence vote. Calling the no-trust motion filed against him a “conspiracy,” he thanked God that it continued to fail.

It is pertinent to note that on April 5, the security agencies of Pakistan revealed no alleged involvement of foreign factors to overthrow the Khan-led federal government. PML(N) president Shehbaz Sharif picked holes in the 'foreign conspiracy' theory peddled by Khan and PTI, calling it an 'afterthought.'