ANP To File Petition In Pak SC Seeking Trial Against Imran Khan For Committing Treason

Imran Khan may find himself amid another major problem as the Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to move the Supreme Court for violation of the Constitution of Pakistan. Petition to be filed under Article 6 of the constitution demands Imran Khan and others to face trial for committing treason.

Advocate Khushdil Khan, Member Pakistan Bar Council, will file the petition tomorrow, April 11, against ex-Speaker Asad Qaiser, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Fawad Chaudhry, ex-Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan, ex-PM Imran Khan, and the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi.

Islamabad HC to hear plea on Monday

Islamabad High Court will hear a plea seeking to include the names of ex-PM Imran Khan and ministers in his cabinet on the Exit Control List (ECL).

On Saturday, a petition was filed at the Islamabad High Court to include Imran khan, Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, and others on the ECL, ARY News reported.

According to News International, ECL is an ordinance to provide for the control of the exit of certain persons from Pakistan. The petitioner requested the court to order a probe into the attempts to damage Pakistan's image by ending ties with the United States and further pleaded to order an investigation into the Imran Khan's allegations regarding US' conspiracy against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

A trial has been sought under the High Treason Act.

Article 6 of the Pakistan Constitution

Section one of Article 6 of the Pakistan Constitution states, “Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.”

The second clause says that a person will be considered guilty if she/he is aiding, abetting or collaborating in the acts.

Clause 2A states, "An act of high treason cannot be validated by any court, including the Supreme Court and a High Court.”

The last clause directs the Parliament to provide “for the punishment of persons found guilty of high treason.”

Imran Khan removed as Pakistan PM

The joint Opposition - a rainbow of socialist, liberal, and radically religious parties, secured the support of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister, on what was a dramatic night in the Pakistan National Assembly, with multiple adjournments of the lower house.

In the history of Pakistan, Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister to lose a no-trust vote. Putting an end to a dramatic week, Imran Khan was finally removed as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Opposition groups in Pakistan's Parliament had filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of economic mismanagement.

(Image: ANI)